Woman slammed for recording a fire and not doing anything about it

A VIDEO of a fire incident that took place in a flat in Subang Bestari went viral on social media.

According to media reports, the fire started from a motorcycle, which later cause the front of a flat unit to burn.

Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue station later uploaded the video on their Facebook page, condemning the owner of the video.

They wrote, “This case happened in the Subang Bestari area, firefighters received a complaint of a burning motorcycle beneath a block at a flat.”

“Firefighters rushed to the scene and found that the motorcycle was about 50% burnt. Unfortunately, the motorcycle was right in front of the entrance of a unit, it later caused the items kept at the front door and the front door to be burnt completely.”

The department later revealed that the footage was taken by a passer-by woman.

“Unfortunately, the woman passing by only recorded the situation and went home to tell her husband about it. She also upload the recording onto the flat management WhatsApp group,”

“The quick action of the Joint Management Body and the residents to put out the fire before firefighters arrived should be praised as the fiery situation, if left as it was, would have caused a bigger fire to the unit and cause larger losses,” they added.

Netizens criticised the woman in the comments section for simply alerting about the fire and doing nothing to assist the victims.