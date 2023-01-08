Woman suffers third degree burns after husband sets her on fire

KEPALA BATAS: A woman suffered third degree burns, believed to have been set on fire by her husband with petrol, after a quarrel in their house within an oil palm plantation in Tasek Gelugor, yesterday.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said the victim’s neighbour had alerted the police about the incident at 10.45 pm and a team was sent to the location but the 35-year-old victim had already been sent to the Kepala Batas Hospital.

“Preliminary investigations found that the couple work at the oil palm plantation. They have four children aged 10 to 13 and the children were in the quarters provided by their employer at the time of the incident.

“According to the couple’s 13-year-old son, his parents started quarrelling around 9.30 pm, while he and his siblings were locked from the outside in their room. When he finally managed to break out, he saw his mother alight at the back of their house,“ he said when contacted today.

The boy tried to put out the fire with a cloth and water but the flames grew larger, while the suspect ran away amidst the commotion, he said.

Mohd Asri said the victim’s son sought help from neighbours, who contacted the police and called for an ambulance.

He said a bottle of petrol and a lighter were among the evidence found at the scene.

“The case is under investigation, and we are tracking down the victim’s 36-year-old husband, who fled into the plantation. The suspect has four prior records, including battering his wife,“ he said, adding that the incident was believed to be the result of a misunderstanding.

The hospital found that the woman suffered burns of more than 27 per cent of the body surface area and she has been transferred to the Penang Hospital for further treatment, he said.

“We have yet to record a statement from her as she has been sedated and intubated at the moment,” he said.

The case has been classified under Section 326 of the Penal Code. -Bernama