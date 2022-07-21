Woman uses baby stroller to reserve parking spot for hubby

A VIDEO of a woman who used her baby stroller to reserve a parking spot in a shopping mall has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by a complainant who was recording the incident.

In the clip, the woman is seen confronting the lady reserving the parking spot, who can be seen standing in the middle of the space with the stroller.

“But I was here first.

“This led the person filming the video to question the lady, “I want to ask you, is this (stroller) a car?”

However, the lady insists that the parking lot is hers.

“The car needs to arrive first,“ the complainant stressed.

When the dispute was still not settled, the complainant says, “Okay. Let’s talk about morals.”

The lady is taken aback by the response.

Netizens generally opined that it was pointless to argue over a parking spot as there was an empty parking space in the next row.