Woman who flees EMCO area in Kota Kinabalu identified

KOTA KINABALU: Police have identified the woman who sneaked out of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) locality in Bandaran Berjaya near here by slipping through the barbed wire fence.

“We have identified (the woman involved),“ Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali told Bernama today.

Hazani said police received a report on the incident after a video recording on the TikTok application went viral on social media.

The 31-second video, believed to have been recorded last night, showed a woman sneaking out of the area before fleeing to a nearby building.

The Bandaran Berjaya locality has been placed under EMCO from yesterday to July 25 following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the area.

Hazani advised residents in EMCO areas to always abide by the instructions set by the authorities to prevent the spread of the pandemic. — Bernama