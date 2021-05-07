Women arrested over harsh Facebook posts against police at roadblock

PUTRAJAYA: Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with her Facebook posts that allegedly contained harsh words and threats against police personnel on duty at a roadblock here.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the woman was picked up last night after a police report was lodged against her posts from a Facebook account ‘Diana Mat’.

“The mobile phone used to upload the posts was also seized.

“Preliminary investigation found that before the police report was made, several screenshots of the Facebook posts had gone viral on social media,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Sections 507 and 504 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.-Bernama