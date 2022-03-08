Women celebrated in midst of Johor election campaign

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor election candidates and party leaders took time to wish warm wishes, present flowers and express their appreciation as they honour and celebrate women on their achievement in conjunction with International Women’s Day 2022 today.

Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin when visiting the Bernama Johor election operations centre and KKMM’s media centre at Grand Paragon Hotel with his wife Datin Nooraine Ahmad, expressed his appreciation to all the women present.

“Let us together support the ‘Saksama Bersama’ agenda for all women around the world. Thank you for everything ... Happy Women’s Day 2022,“ he said.

Meanwhile in east Johor, Bernama journalist Siti Baaqiah Mamat was taken by surprise when Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Endau seat Alwiyah Talib presented her with a red rose.

“I feel honoured being a woman, the Women’s Day celebration is a tribute to the sacrifices of all women who have strived hard for their children, families, communities and colleagues at work.

“My father also called to wish me today. Just now when I received the rose (from the candidate) several other men also gave words of encouragement to show their solidarity,“ said Siti Baaqiah.

Alwiyah also expressed her appreciation as she greeted and gave away roses to the women present at Pertubuhan Kami Anak Felda Family Day celebration at Taman Selesa, Felda Endau today.

Alwiyah is among 37 women candidates of the total 239 candidates who will be contesting in the state polls. Barisan Nasional is fielding 14 women candidates, Pakatan Harapan (eight), PN (six), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (four) and two from Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA).

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has chosen ‘Saksama Bersama’ as the theme for the 2022 Women’s Day celebration aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of all levels of society on the importance of achieving equality, to ensure that women’s potential can be enabled and optimised for the country’s sustainable future.-Bernama