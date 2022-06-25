Women represent 3.2% of total local seafarer workforce

KERTEH: Although women represent only 3.2 per cent of the total 28,414 local seafarer workforce, this is still considered a positive development, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong(pix).

He said to date, there are 909 local female seafarers serving in the maritime industry and many among them hold important positions such as sea captain, chief mate and chief engineer.

“These women are no less less impressive than their male counterparts working onboard ships and sailing to different countries,“ he told reporters after officiating the 2022 National Seafarers’ Day Celebration, here today.

Also present were Malaysian Marine Department (JLM) director-general Datuk Baharin Abdul Hamid and JLM Eastern Region director, Abd Majid Rais.

Henry said the government has taken various measures, including setting up the Women in Maritime Association Malaysia (MyWIMA) to encourage women to venture into the maritime and marine sector,

He said the establishment of MyWIM under JLM in 2017, was among others, to create awareness and give exposure to women on seafaring as a career and share success stories and experiences of female seafarers to the outside community.-Bernama