Women representation in Parliament

IN 1947, Mahatma Gandhi said, “I shall dance with joy, when I see a woman as the prime minister of India.” Gandhi’s vision was realised in the 60s itself.

Indira Gandhi was twice prime minister of India; from 1966 to 1977 and 1980 to 1984.

Sadly 63 years later, Malaysian women dare not even dream of a curious line of questioning, “why not a woman prime minister in Malaysia?”

National Budget 2022 has allocated RM2.6 billion for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

A total of RM230 million was set aside for economic empowerment and emancipation, and to train intelligent women who are politically inclined to ensure better participation in Parliament. Now here is the challenge.

For women’s political representation to improve, the government should monitor their capacity-building programmes and gender equality advocation.

At this point in time, we cannot afford to get funds spirited away through mismanagement, frivolous programmes and empty promises.

Budget allocations for this should be monitored in a transparent manner with accountability.

During Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil’s tenure as minister, she set up the Nam Institute for the Empowerment of Women (NIEW) in Kuala Lumpur, as an international headquarters for global experts to train women in leadership qualities.

During this time the NIEW centre was abuzz with training workshops, forums and conferences.

I know this because I was involved under Shahrizat’s leadership and Tan Sri Dr Rafiah Salim, the director of NIEW in documenting the facts, statistics and policies in several books and videos, as well as initiating the NIEW international journal with academicians, experts and ministers all over the world.

Today, it is so disappointing to see that NIEW has lost its value and significance.

Moreover, for the last decade there has been nothing new or innovative happening in relation to gender-focused policies to train, appoint and encourage women leaders.

In 2011, then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced the legislation of a 30% quota for female candidates in federal and state elections.

This required a constitutional amendment in the Parliament, and a two-thirds majority to pass.

The Parliament should relook at the 30% quota and legislate constitutional reforms to ensure women’s fair access not only in political spheres but also in the corporate world and the civil service.

In 2003, Rwanda amended its constitution to reserve 30% of parliamentary seats for women and today women make up 61.3% of the lower house and 38.5% of the upper house.

In 2018, the Pakatan Harapan government under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shattered the glass ceiling and tried to meet the 30% quota for women in leadership positions.

Malaysia saw Datuk Sri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail(pix) as the first deputy prime minister, Latheefa Koya as the female anti-corruption chief commissioner and Tengku Maimun Tuan Ma as female chief justice.

There were also other women ministers (Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, Teresa Kok, Yeo Bee Yin, and Datuk Seri Rina Harun) and four female deputy ministers – Hannah Yeoh, Teoh Nie Ching, Fuziah Salleh, and Datuk Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis. There were a lot of key positions here.

Today we are back to being confined to a spiral moving back and forth within a weaker orbit of women leaders.

Male incumbents are even more reluctant to give up some of their seats to women and some even sabotage women at the nomination process itself.

Some states provide assembly seat allocations after elections to all parties under a provision “women-only-additional-seats” based on their women’s participation and the share of votes they bring.

Under this provision, Terengganu appointed the state’s first woman assemblyman, Zuraida Md Noor, in November 2018. Before this, the PAS state executive committee was consistently an all-male lineup.

The Penang government, through a similar process, also promotes leadership capacity building training to mainstream gender and integrating gender into local structures and governance.

These avenues help to identify and highlight the value and capability of female leaders.

But this can only be as a temporary measure, rather than a substitute for equal representation.

To begin with, political parties should include more women in their candidates list and support them with funds for their development, with strategies in place for women in a world of patriarchal political leaders from elite political backgrounds.

If the government is sincere about using a gender lens, it should remove the racial card so that we can use merit and merit alone to identify these upcoming leaders.

The world has always looked at politics with a squinted eye that does not value women’s perspectives in national discussions and the framing of family in policy making.

The struggle for this justice continues even outside the sanctioned perimeters of elections, held once every five years.

Evidently, even under normal circumstances competition for women is tough to get into politics, more so for mothers who shoulder additional burdens while juggling domestic and career responsibilities.

Hopefully, today’s young fathers are more willing to help with children and housework. Otherwise prospective women leaders would be hurled back into the rabbit hole and leave the foray.

For far too long women have been unrecognised secret rulers of the nation. Our hour on stage is overdue.

We hope to get the well-deserved spotlight on our intelligence and integrity to get the recognition we deserve.

