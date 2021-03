KUALA LUMPUR: Women are urged to strive and persevere to reach the highest level in an organisation although faced with obstacles.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said women should view the obstacles as a challenge for them to move forward.

“Of course, there is some discrimination, but take this as a challenge to rise (move forward). Whatever comes our way, we must be patient and persevere. Don’t let us be pushed around,“ she said in conjunction with the Women’s Day celebration today.

This year’s Women’s Day celebration is themed, ‘Choose to Challenge’.

In a pre-recorded message in conjunction with International Women’s Day 2021 broadcast on local television stations today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said women’s involvement as decision-makers in various fields was still not being given full attention.

Muhyiddin said that as of October 2020, only 25.4 per cent of the top 100 companies listed on Bursa Malaysia had committed to having at least 30 per cent female board members.

Earlier, Ras Adiba launched an autobiography titled ‘Cinta Agung Ibu’ authored by Ferri Anugerah Makmur that revolves around the forbidden love between his mother, a Buddhist from Solo, Central Java and his Muslim father. — Bernama