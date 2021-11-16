Women swapped at birth get new identity cards

KOTA BHARU:The National Registration Department (NRD) has approved the application by two women who were swapped at birth 20 years ago, to correct the information on their birth certificates and identity cards.

Atirah Iwani Ibeni Yanin changed her name from Noratirah Husin while Adryana Iwani Husin changed her name from Adryana Iwani Ibeni Yanin.

Bernama had reported how a twin sister was swapped with another child at birth and the agony the three girls and the two affected families had to go through after they found out the truth 19 years later.

For 19 years, Adryani Iwani and Adryana Iwani grow up as non-identical twins, not realising that they are actually not biological twin sisters as the former’s real twin sister is Atirah Iwani, who was then raised by another family.

Their biological ties were discovered through a DNA test conducted in September last year.

Speaking to Bernama, Atirah Iwani said she was grateful that their application had been approved on Nov 1.

“Even though there is a little change in my name, I still retain my name as Atirah because it was given by my late ‘father’ Husin Omar.

“The new identity card will not only make it easier for me to do important business but it also gives me the confidence to carry my true identity after 20 years living with another family,“ she said when met after the handing over ceremony of the identification documents at Wisma Persekutuan here today.

The documents were handed over by NRD deputy director-general (Management) Datuk Saadon Othman.

Commenting further, Atirah Iwani said although she chose to live with her 'family' in Pantai Kundor here, her relationship with her real family would always be strong.

“I am currently continuing my studies at one of the universities in Kota Bharu, during my free time, I will visit my birth mother, Siti Aminah Mohd Ismail and my twin sister, Adryani Iwani.

Meanwhile, Adryani Iwani said she would never consider Adryana Iwani as an 'outsider' and that their relationship was still continuing as usual.

“Our relationship will continue forever and my mother has also treated her like her own child,” she said.

Saadon said the application was approved by the Kelantan NRD based on the DNA report by the Department of Chemistry Malaysia.-Bernama