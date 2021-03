JOHOR BAHRU: Women who are victims of abuse or domestic violence are urged to report to the relevant authorities to protect themselves from further abuse.

Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman, Zaiton Ismail who made the call, assured that the information given by the victims would be kept confidential, for example, by the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“Most abused wives fear, are embarrassed and not brave enough to make a report on the domestic violence they suffer from. If something happens, they are worried about who will be caring for their children.”

She said this to reporters after handing out aid to single mother, Azizah Omar, 70, at her house in Kampung Kempas Baru, Kempas, Johor Bahru, here, today. Also present was Johor JKM director, Mohamad Hapil.

Zaiton said the community should be aware of the happenings around them to prevent incidents such as violence by immediately reporting it to police.

Towards curbing domestic violence, she said the state government was drawing up a marriage course in collaboration with the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) for couples who have been married for 10, 15 or 20 years.

“We may first be focusing on younger couples who have been married for 10 years and below as this group makes up the highest number of domestic violence cases reported to JKM.”

She said this in reference to the case of a woman who was shot dead by her husband recently, after allegedly asking for divorce. — Bernama