PETALING JAYA: Fadlin Sakina Abu Bakar and Aiza Faizin Mohd Rosli are two women who have guts that would put any man to shame.

A day at work means scaling multi-storey high buildings. Come rain, shine or wind, they can be seen daily dangling from the roof of Kuala Lumpur’s skyscrapers.

Fadlin and Aiza are rope access technicians. They are the people who keep skyscrapers windows clean and clear.

Their looks and demeanour belie their profession. Anyone who does not know them would likely assume that they are just the average girl next door. But inside each of them are nerves of steel.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day on Monday, theSun spoke to them to find out how and why these two degree holders would pick a 3D (dangerous, dirty and difficult) job.

Fadlin, 26, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Science from UiTM Shah Alam, does it for the thrill of hanging from at least 38 storeys above ground. And she does it for at least seven hours a day.

“Apart from cleaning windows, I also do electrical and plumbing work if required,” she said.

She has her mother to thank for her guts. “While I am the youngest in the family, my mother, who single-handedly brought us all up, always treated me as an equal to my siblings,” she said.

“I grew up believing that if a man can do (a certain task), so can I,” she added.

Fadlin said that when she started out as a rope access technician two years ago, her mother and siblings were worried for her.

“Fortunately, my teammates are very supportive, and even the men treat me as an equal. Of course, I realise that there are some things that we have to leave to the men to do. That is when they cover for us,” she said.

Fadlin said it is her love for extreme sports that has driven her to this dangerous profession.

To help her mother - who works in a market - make ends meet, she used to lead hiking or rock-climbing excursions to earn some money. “It is this passion that has led me to this profession, and I can see myself doing this for a long time,” she added.

Aiza probably holds a record few would attempt to break. She once dangled from the 88th floor of the KLCC Twin Towers.

“Sunburn, bruises and cuts are normal in our line of work, and men and women carry the same workload.”

In fact, she believes women have an advantage over men.

“Our sanitary pads can double as (medical dressing) if we get injured,” she quipped. She said she had even used them on men in emergencies.

Aiza, 28, who graduated with a degree in farm management, is the daughter of a retired air force serviceman from Alor Star.

She said she can do any man’s job, adding that having to wear glasses was not a hindrance to her completing her tasks.

Aiza admitted that many people do not think highly of her based on the perception that she has no proper career path. However, she is unfazed by the label.

“As long as you know what you want and you know how to upgrade yourself, you can always explore different paths within the same field,” she said.

“We may look like we are mere cleaners, but it does not matter as most of us pursue this career because of our passion. We are not complaining,” she added.

Fadlin and Aiza are among six women in the access rope technician team at Anas Empire Group Sdn Bhd. The company also has 28 men in its employ.

Company proprietor Ahmad Mujahid Abdul Hadi said he believes women are more courageous than the men.