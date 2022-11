PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan candidate for Subang, Wong Chen (pix) claimed that he had won the constituency seat in the 15th General Election.

“They are still counting, but I have crossed the 50 per cent mark and I expect to win (another) 70 to 80 per cent. I want to thank the Subang people (for supporting me).

“(We have) already won,“ he said at the Dorsett Grand Subang Hotel here.