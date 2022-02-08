Wood partners ICE Petroleum to accelerate growth in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Global consulting and engineering company Wood has entered into a partnership agreement with ICE Petroleum to capture and drive continued growth across the energy sector in Malaysia.

ICE Petroleum group managing director Abdul Jalil Maraicar becomes a majority shareholder of Wood’s legal entity in Malaysia as part of the partnership agreement, and the entity will now trade under the name ICE Wood.

Abdul Jalil, in a statement, said the merger of capabilities is timely as both ICE Petroleum and Wood seek to support the growing and ever-emerging needs of the energy industry.

“I am confident that ICE Wood will chart clear and discernible growth, particularly as it seeks to support energy clients on their mission to reduce carbon emissions and lead the transition to a cleaner energy future,” he said.

As part of the agreement, Abdul Jalil is appointed as director of the company. - Bernama