Wooden handicraft captivates visitors at RIUH SOKMO! in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The creative handcraft made of wood will be the focus of decor enthusiasts at the ongoing RIUH SOKMO! Bersama Celcom programme which is taking place at the Ketereh District Council Mini Stadium grounds here.

Wood carving handicraft entrepreneur, Farah Adilla Ahmad Sapei, 40, said her participation in the programme comprising 40 exhibitors at the fourth edition of Kembara Riuh Keluarga Malaysia (KRKM) in Kelantan has given her the opportunity to showcase craft that she had been working since 2014.

“The best selling creative items are small plywood boards that are hung on doors or vehicles that contain motivational words, priced at RM35.

“The latest and exclusive products are wall clocks made using engraving and punching methods, costing between RM10 and RM200 depending on the size and pattern,” she told Bernama when met at the programme today.

Farah Adilla, who owns a working studio in Kajang, Selangor, said she had previously marketed her creative creations in Kuala Lumpur and online, but her first attempt in RIUH SOKMO! has impressed visitors.

“I just opened my booth this afternoon, but there are already many visitors, especially women, aged 20 to 60, who dropped by and bought name engraved keychains and wall art,” she said.

According to her, there are discounts for the six wooden handicraft products on offer, such as buying three and getting one free for name engraved keychains and buying three simple wall clocks for RM100.

A 30-year-old handicraft lover, Anira Aziz from Pasir Mas said she took the opportunity to see the creative wooden products for herself after seeing the advertisements on Facebook and banners along roads.

Anira who makes handcrafted products at home, attended the RIUH SOKMO! to gather ideas for her business.-Bernama