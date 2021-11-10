Work progress of phase one Sabah Pan Borneo project is at 62 per cent

KUALA LUMPUR: The work progress of the 12 packages in the implementation of Phase One of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project was 62 per cent as of last October, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

Implementation of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase One project, stretching a distance of 706 kilometres , was divided into 35 packages, he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the Letter of Acceptance (SST) for Packages 28, 29 and 30, involving the route from Sandakan Mile 32 to Sungai Baoto, was issued last Sept 13 and construction work had just started.

Arthur said the project, which was expected to be completed in October 2024, involved the construction of a 58 km road stretch at a cost of RM877 million and formed part of the entire stretch from Sandakan to Telupid.

He said the work scope of the road construction would involve upgrading of a single carriageway to a dual carriageway, construction of three new bridges and an elevated interchange.

He was responding to a question from Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan] on the status of Packages 28, 29 and 30 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project from Telupid to Beluran, which was approved for tender in 2020.-Bernama