Worker killed after car crashes into furniture shop

KUALA LUMPUR: A worker was killed after a motorist who suffered dizziness crashed his car into a furniture shop at the Middle Ring Road 2, Kampung Pasir here on Sunday evening.

The victim who is in his 20’s and a staff of the furniture shop died while receiving treatment at the Ampang Hospital, near here.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said today that investigations showed that the driver of the car was driving towards Raub from Kajang when he became dizzy and lost consciousness.

He said this resulted in his car hitting and crashing into the furniture shop.

Mohamad Farouk said while the 36-year-old driver escaped unhurt, a worker at the shop was injured.

He said a preliminary urine and breathalyzer tests carried out on the motorist showed negative results for alcohol consumption.

Mohamad Farouk said a blood sample was also taken from the driver for conclusive results.

He urged those who witnessed the accident to come forward and assist police in the investigations.