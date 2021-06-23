Worker killed by flying debris of burst tyre

IPOH: A worker at a tyre service centre in Menglembu here was killed after he was struck by flying debris from a burst tyre while changing a crane tyre yesterday morning.

Ipoh police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they received a call regarding the accident involving the 60-year-old victim at about 10.35 am.

“The victim was pronounced dead by an Assistant Medical Officer at the scene.

“The victim was found lying on the ground with blood on his face and a witness said he heard an explosion and saw a tyre had exploded causing the victim to be thrown on the side, severely injuring the victim’s face,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the victim's body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Forensic Department here for a post-mortem examination, adding the case was classified as sudden death. -Bernama