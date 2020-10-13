Workers need letters from employers to cross district in CMCO areas

PETALING JAYA: Individuals who are on duty in areas under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) are allowed to cross district and state if they have valid work permit or approval letter from their employer.

“There is no need to produce work permit or approval letter for workers moving in the same district,” Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said during a virtual media conference via Defence Ministry Facebook site today.

Ismail Sabri said the government encourages employers to allow their staff to work from home.

He advised those who need to pass through Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to other states to obtain approval from a nearby police station before starting their journey.

“Individuals who are travelling by air via Kuala Lumpur International Airport, KLIA 2, and Subang are required to obtain police permit,” he said.

CMCO has been imposed on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from tomorrow to Oct 27.

Commercial activities are allowed in these areas. Restaurants, stalls, food trucks, food courts, convenience stores can operate from 6am to 10pm. Dine-in is limited to two people per table but drive-through, takeaway and delivery are recommended.

Night markets can be opened from 4pm to 10pm, morning markets from 6am to 2pm, whole-sale markets from 4am to 2pm, and farmer’s markets from 6am to noon.

Petrol stations will operate from 6am to 10pm except those at highways can continue operating for 24 hours.

Public transport and e-hailing/taxi will continue to operate. Taxi and e-hailing can have a maximum of two passengers and operate from 6am to midnight. The same hours apply for food delivery services.

Clinics and government and private hospitals can operate for 24 hours, but pharmacies and shops selling medicine will operate from 8am to 11pm.

Sectors involving fisheries, plantations, agriculture, livestock and everything related to the food chain will be allowed to operate as well as airports and ports.

All tourism activities to inside and outside of CMCO areas and recreational, cultural and social events are not permitted.

Individual sports, e-sports, non-contact sports and outdoor sports involving fewer than 10 people are allowed. Swimming, physical sports, competitive sports and sports with audiences are not allowed.

Schools and educational institutions will remain closed but school and university students who are allowed to sit for exams involving international education institutions.

Meanwhile, 446 individuals were nabbed by police for breaking recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations today.