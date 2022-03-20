Works Ministry handles 23 projects worth RM2.2 bln in northern zone: Fadillah

BALIK PULAU: A total of four projects out of 23 projects handled by the Works Ministry worth RM2.2 billion in the northern zone has been implemented, says Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the northern zone covered Kedah, Perak, Penang and Perlis and the 23 projects included the upgrading of federal roads, the building of new roads and bridges as well as drainage system upgrade.

“All 23 projects are under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) and RMK-12 where the total value of projects in Penang is RM731.7 million, in Kedah it is RM675.5 million and in Perak, it is RM805.5 million,“ he said after a working visit to view the project to replace the Titi Kerawang bridge here today.

He said the four completed projects involved two projects in Penang, and one each in Kedah and Perak.

Earlier, Fadillah viewed two projects in Penang namely the upgrading of the federal road to facilitate traffic flow in Seberang Perai Utara and bridge construction to replace the existing bridge which is too narrow for heavy vehicles in Barat Daya here.

Asked about the state Transport Master Plan, Fadillah said it was under the jurisdiction of the state government but the ministry was ready to cooperate by providing technical advice and input as the Public Works Department has the expertise that can help the state government if needed.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on calls by various parties for a general election (GE) to be held this year, Fadillah who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip said they needed to forget about having a general election and focus on efforts to rehabilitate the country’s economy.

He said political parties should prioritise the interests of the country and the people over their interests.

“Our focus now is to restore the country’s economy and finances ... if we can strengthen the country’s situation, (make sure) the people are in a better condition and this health crisis can be taken care of, then we will look at the GE,“ he added.

However, he said matters related to the GE are at the discretion and under the jurisdiction of the Prime Minister and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.-Bernama