Works Ministry to focus on public infra, recovery of construction industry: Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Works (KKR) will continue its economic recovery agenda for the construction industry as well as focus on improving public infrastructure in terms of connectivity, comfort and safety, says Senior Works Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof(pix).

He said the focus would continue to be on projects such as the Pan Borneo Sarawak and Pan Borneo Sabah as well as the Central Spine Road (CSR), apart from other road projects under its jurisdiction.

“KKR is committed to implementing the economic recovery agenda for the construction industry by working with the people, as suggested by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his speech on the formation of the Cabinet last Friday,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the prime minister during today's Cabinet meeting instructed all ministries to set targets and programmes to be implemented, within the next two weeks.

He added that it covered short-term and long-term targets which are results-oriented, to prove one’s achievements within the first 100 days in the office.

Fadillah said he had asked the ministry’s management to set key performance indicators (KPIs) in facilitating and ensuring the swift implementation of all projects in order to restore the country's economy as soon as possible.

“All the levels in the ministry and its agencies need to be sensitive to the current needs in working with the people,“ he said.-Bernama