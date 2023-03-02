Works of art can bring people together: Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: Works of art can be used as a platform to unite the people of various races in moving towards Malaysia Madani, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix).

He said impressive works of art could bring together all levels of society to appreciate and marvel at especially if they carry a message of unity and nationalism.

“It is also an expression of art when we see artists from different races and ethnic groups come together in a programme like this to celebrate diversity and unity,” he said to reporters after officiating at the the Unity art exhibition at Shoppes Four Seasons Place here today. .

“We need to reshape the country and take it to a higher level and there is so much more that must be improved among the community in terms of competency, sustainability, trust and respect as we move towards a civilised society,“ he said.

The unity-themed art exhibition which runs until Feb 15, gives local artists including those with disability, children and expatriates to showcase their work to the public and interested buyers. -Bernama