$!Workshops Required To Display Mechanics’ Qualifications Immediately!

THE one-year deadline for auto repair workshops to display mechanic names and certifications has passed. Authorities will now take action against those who didn’t follow this rule. The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s director-general, Datuk Azman Adam, stated that workshops had sufficient time to comply.
According to The Star, under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599), companies could be fined RM100,000, and individuals could face a fine of RM50,000 or a three-year jail term for non-compliance. Workshops checked by the ministry’s enforcement unit will be reminded to follow the rule, with ongoing monitoring. Failure to comply will result in penalties.
The Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 were originally scheduled for implementation last year. However, a one-year grace period was granted for compliance. This amendment, approved on June 22, 2022, was postponed from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, to allow affected parties to prepare. This decision followed discussions with industry players.
Despite the ample time given, most auto repair workshops in the country still haven’t met the requirement. The goal is to enhance transparency and ensure workshop services and prices meet customer expectations.
It’s crucial for businesses, especially workshops, to follow the law. The Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 encourage workshops to hire skilled mechanics or improve the skills of existing ones, providing customers access to qualified mechanics. This indirectly enhances service quality and business productivity.
The ruling mandates workshops to display mechanics’ qualifications, specify part condition (new/used/restored), offer guarantees, and ensure repair job commitments. Safety experts support this as it boosts consumer confidence in vehicle safety.
Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon, Chairman of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), noted that these rules hold workshops accountable, addressing improper work and preventing accidents or damage.
Compliance leads to better services. While referrals are used to help find skilled mechanics regardless of certification, certified mechanics now inspire confidence in vehicle owners. Clear disclosure of part conditions and fair charging for used parts are also emphasized.
In summary, workshops must reveal mechanics’ qualifications, part conditions, and guarantees, backed by experts, to improve services and vehicle safety.