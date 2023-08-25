$!Workshops Required To Display Mechanics’ Qualifications Immediately!

THE one-year deadline for auto repair workshops to display mechanic names and certifications has passed. Authorities will now take action against those who didn’t follow this rule. The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s director-general, Datuk Azman Adam, stated that workshops had sufficient time to comply.

According to The Star, under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599), companies could be fined RM100,000, and individuals could face a fine of RM50,000 or a three-year jail term for non-compliance. Workshops checked by the ministry’s enforcement unit will be reminded to follow the rule, with ongoing monitoring. Failure to comply will result in penalties.

The Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 were originally scheduled for implementation last year. However, a one-year grace period was granted for compliance. This amendment, approved on June 22, 2022, was postponed from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, to allow affected parties to prepare. This decision followed discussions with industry players.