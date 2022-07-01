World Championships: Pandelela-Dhabitah win bronze in Synchronised 10m platform

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian divers, Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10 metres (m) platform synchro event at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

Pandelela and Dhabitah scored 298.68 points after completing five dives to finish third in the final.

The gold medal went to Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalists, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi from China who collected 368.40 points, while Americans Delaney Schnell-Katrina Young scored 299.40 points to finish second.

On Tuesday (June 28), national diving queen, Pandelela brought glory to Malaysia by winning the bronze medal in the women’s 10m platform at the same championship.-Bernama