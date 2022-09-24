World Junior Championships: Justin to lead Malaysia’s challenge in Spain

KUALA LUMPUR: India Junior International Series 2022 champion, Justin Hoh (pix) will lead Malaysia in the 2022 World Junior Championships, to be held in Santander, Spain, from Oct 17 to 30.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement today said Justin was part of 17 players that have been called up for national duty in Spain.

It said, all players were picked following thorough assessments during the selection trials held at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara from Sept 12 to 15.

“Justin Hoh, 18, will lead the country’s challenge flanked by Eogene Ewe Eon alongside Johor’s Ariffin Nazri, Bryan Jeremy Goonting, Choi Jian Sheng, Fazriq Razif, Wong Vin Sean, Aaron Tai and Low Han Chen,” it said.

As for women’s players, BAM announced the list comprised Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Ong Xin Yee, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, Vannee Gobi, Chong Jie Yu, Lai Ting Cen, Carmen Ting and Lee Xin Jie.-Bernama