World Silat C’ships: Nur Syazerra, Nor Farah march into semis

MALACCA: Two silat exponents from Sabah brought cheers to the national women’s squad in the silat Tanding event when they advanced to the semi-finals of their respective categories in the 2022 World Pencak Silat Championships here today.

In the Class B category, Nur Syazerra Hidayah Idris(pix) checked into the last four with a 38-10 win over Filipina Jovelyn G. Valles at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

In the semi-finals, the Keningau-born Nur Syazerra will meet Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Mai Lan, who had earlier dispatched German Tara Talay 44-(-)1.

Also through to the last four is Nor Farah Mazlan, who disposed of India’s Komal Dhilman 44-2 in the Class A category.

In Saturday’s semi-finals, the Kota Belud-born Nor Farah, 24, will take on Thailand’s Firdao Duromae, who had earlier defeated Filipina Angeline A. Virina 44-19.

There was, however, no joy for Malaysia when two national women silat exponents bowed out in the Class E and Class C categories.

In Class E, Hanna Soleha Saleem, 21, crashed out after losing 16-27 to Thailand’s Kewarin Boonmee while in Class C, Zulaika Razaman was sent packing by Filipina Hanna Mae F. Ibutnande 17-30.

Over 500 exponents from 40 countries, including hosts Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Canada and Vietnam, are competing in the six-day 2022 World Pencak Silat Championships.-Bernama