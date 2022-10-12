World Tour finals: ‘The Daddies’ stand in Yew Sin-Ee Yi’s path to final

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi will take on Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Ahsan in the men’s doubles semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, tomorrow.

The third-seeded Yew Sin-Ee Yi had earlier stunned Indonesian top seeds Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 10-21, 21-17, 21-19 to top Group A while Mohammad-Hendra, also known as ‘The Daddies’, qualified for the last four as Group B runners-up after losing 13-21, 18-21 to group winners Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi of China.

Yu Chen-Xuan Yi will meet Fajar-Muhammad Rian in the other semi-final.

Malaysia’s independent mixed doubles pair of Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, who finished as Group B runners-up, have Group A winners Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China waiting for them in the last four.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing advanced to the semi-finals after a hard-fought 21-17, 2-20 victory over Thais Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran.

Meanwhile, reigning men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued their dismal form in the tournament when they suffered a third straight Group B defeat, this time going down 19-21, 21-23 to Danes Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.-Bernama