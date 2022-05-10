Worst flash flood in Chepor RPT in 30 years: Victims

IPOH: Victims of flash floods at Chepor Structured Village Plan (RPT) here, described yesterday’s incident as the worst in the past 30 years.

A housewife, Cik Som Idris, 64, said she realised the flood began after Maghrib prayer when water started to enter ​​her house very quickly.

“I panicked because in my more than 30 years of living here, there were no flash floods. As we were caught unprepared by the flood, I only expect help from the security agencies involved,“ she told Bernama when met at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Klebang here today.

Meanwhile, a private sector retiree, Ismail Husin, 72, said when he saw the heavy and non-stop rain since late yesterday afternoon, he decided to store valuables in high places because he was afraid of flooding.

“My hunch was correct, when I was cleaning the house at about 8 pm, other villagers started to complained of the rising water level. At about 10 pm, we were instructed to go to the PPS because we were worried that the water level would get higher and most of the houses had already been flooded,“ he said.

A bank officer, Mohd Redwan, 35, said he was contacted by his mother at around 7 pm informing him about the flood in the house and he told her to keep documents and important items in a high and safe place.

“I went straight to my mother’s house on a motorbike and saw that the water had started to rise and had entered the house. I brought my mother straight away to the PPS so that she could rest,“ he said.

Victims of the flash flood of Chepor RPT here have dropped to 87 people as of noon today compared to 93 people at 8 this morning.

Yesterday, a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said in a statement that they received a call about the flooding due to the heavy rain at 10.05 pm where the water level at that time was about half a meter.-Bernama