Wushu coach charged with 10 counts of sexual assault on minor

PUTRAJAYA: A wushu coach was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 10 counts of physical sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl who was his student.

Gjeblehim Bong Teck Fuu(pix), 31, a former national athlete, however, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to him before Judge Wan Aima Naziha Wan Sulaiman.

The offences alleged to have taken place last February at a house in Taman Kajang Mewah, Kajang, Selangor were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 read together with Section 16 (1) of the same act, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 with one surety and set July 25 for mention of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Shazwani Abdullah while counsels Michelle Liu and Vam Shir Mooi represented the accused.

Bong was arrested on May 11, a day after the complainant lodged a police report.

Yesterday Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Habibi Majinji in a press conference said the victim may have kept silent and tolerated the suspect's advances as he was her coach.-Bernama