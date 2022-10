PETALING JAYA: Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar (pix) is taking a break from politics and will not contest in the 15th general election (GE15), The Vibes reports.

The former PKR vice-president, who recently joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) won the Kuala Langat parliamentary seat on a PKR ticket in 2018, beating candidates from Umno and PAS by a 17,112-vote majority.

His first stint as an elected representative was as Seri Andalas assemblyman from 2008 to 2018.