XOX confident Perak FC acquisition will be finalised Tuesday

IPOH: XOX Berhad (XOX) is confident that the acquisition of Perak FC can be finalised on Tuesday, said its chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi.

He said there were several matters that needed to be studied and approved, including the salary arrears of former team players.

“We will make payments to all players so that new players can be registered. We will invest to develop state football and hope that our involvement in this team will raise the glory of Perak as the national football champion,” he said.

Abdul Azim said this at a press conference after a match between Perak FC and Penang FC in the 2022 FA Cup at the Perak Stadium here last night.

XOX, which is also the sponsor of a motor racing team, expressed its intention to purchase the Perak FC team in the middle of last month through Abdul Azim, who is also a Perak-born, before signing a memorandum of agreement with the team owner on April 29.

In last night’s match, Perak FC lost 1-4 to Penang FC in the second round of the FA Cup in front of more than 3,000 spectators last night.

Penang scored the first goal in the second minute through Hilal El-Helwe before adding another through an own goal by Perak’s Muhammad Aiman Khairul Yusni in the 29th minute.

Perak pulled one back in the 69th minute through a Muhammad Aqil Hilman Danial Roslan goal but Penang made sure they scored full points with two quick goals in added time courtesy of Hilal and Muhammad Adib Abdul Ra'op.-Bernama