XOX ventures into F&B via Incite Foodtech partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: XOX Bhd (XOX) partners Incite Foodtech Sdn Bhd (IF) to open its first food and beverage (F&B) outlet in Mid Valley Megamall.

It is company’s first venture in the F&B space, combining its customer service outlets with digital lifestyle spaces. The lifestyle space is expected to contribute as an additional revenue stream to the company.

Previously, the company has experimented with similar lifestyle-like spaces called SPACE @ XOX in two other malls in Klang Valley. The outlets are equipped with high-speed WiFi internet connection and charging ports, like a co-working space. As the movement of working from anywhere picks up steam, the attractiveness of having a comfortable working space seems appealing to students and working adults in general.

XOX head of retail Jack Yeo said that hybrid working is here to stay.

“We see this already happening in the western hemisphere where the next great disruption is hybrid work. As a tech company, we understand the importance of mental health and strive to achieve work-life balance.

“Remote work has created new job opportunities for some, offered more family time, and provided options for whether or when to commute. Some prefer a change of environment; hence our space caters exactly to all a working person’s needs,“ HE SAID.

The new location is in Mid Valley Megamall, a central location with high foot traffic and connectivity to public transportation, and it is surrounded by multiple office buildings. XOX will leverage IF’s top brand, Union Artisan Coffee, one of Malaysia’s fastest-growing coffee chains, and will drive its subscriber network to the café with attractive promotions. This year, XOX and IF plan to open three more stores around Klang Valley.

“Both XOX Bhd and Incite Foodtech are tech companies with the similar purpose of revolutionising the industry. We’re thrilled to team up to provide a fantastic experience for city dwellers,“ said Incite Foodtech chief operating officer Eugene Chew.

A neighbourhood-concept cafe, Union Artisan Coffee promises urbanites a gratifying experience, as there is something for everyone’s palette, from high-quality speciality coffees brewed in-house to pastries, croffles and cakes.

In the near future, XOX will be exploring the implement of an autonomous retail space at the outlets, allowing the collection of online purchases on its Black Market e-commerce store to be done at any vending machines it owns or digital lifestyle spaces.

The promotion running now is that, if a person signs up with XOX mobile services at the outlet, the new subscriber will receive a complimentary drink worth RM15. On Tuesdays, XOX subscribers are also able to get two drinks for the price of one.