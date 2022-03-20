Yadim protests, regrets over viral steamy clip

PUTRAJAYA: Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) today expressed its protest and regrets over the viral steamy scene clip believed to be promoting a drama that will be screened during Ramadan.

Yadim chief executive officer Tuan Kamarul Arief Tuan Soh in a statement said Yadim believed that the viral clip was made on the pretext that ‘bad publicity is still publicity’.

In celebrating the freedom to work, he said the question of responsibility of the message to be conveyed through each work of art should be the main consideration because the work of art and entertainment will be a reflection of society.

“Actors, directors, producers and all those involved in the making of a work of art must know that as servants of ALLAH SWT, we will be questioned and given retribution for everything we leave behind during this life,“ he said.

The viral clip of a steamy scene was uploaded by actor Zul Ariffin on social media to promote the drama which will be screened in Ramadan.

Tuan Kamarul Arief said Yadim also wanted the authorities in the field of broadcasting and media to play a proactive role in curbing any form of media broadcasting that could affect the morale of the audience and give a bad image to the country.-Bernama