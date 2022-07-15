Yadim to form cyber squad to respond to insulting remarks, comments about Islam

PUTRAJAYA: Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) will form a cyber squad, codenamed Skuad D’uat Siber, who will respond and offer explanations to netizens who are insulting or ridiculing Islam in their remarks and comments on social media.

Yadim president Nasrudin Hassan(pix) said individuals with Islamic knowledge, skills and characteristics of preachers will be given priority to be selected into the squad.

“The idea to form the squad came up after seeing that there are individuals with skills to properly and correctly respond to netizens’ comments on social media.

“So, Yadim will gather them all in a squad to play the role of responding and answering all comments that insulted Islam in a proper manner to avoid conflicts,” he told a press conference after Yadim’s Meet-and-Greet and Media Appreciation Programme here today.

Established in 1974, Yadim is responsible for coordinating Islamic dakwah activities through a social approach as well as producing knowledgeable and skilled preachers.

On the trend of making Islam a joke on social media, Nasrudin said netizens or content creators should seek the advice of the ulama or Islamic scholars on their ideas before sharing their ideas with the public.

“Islam is too broad in scope, many contents can be created and posted on social media, but just try to avoid contents that are controversial, or belittling or humiliating others,” he said.

While calling on media practitioners to also get involved in dakwah activities through news writing, Nasruddin said:

“We have to be on a safe information highway from this world to the Hereafter. Let the things that we do in disseminating information to the public be the reward that awaits us in the Hereafter.”-Bernama