Yan floods: RM1 mln allocated to restore water supply - EXCO

YAN: A total of RM1 million has been allocated for the restoration of water supply to communities around Yan district that have been affected by the floods caused by mudslides from Gunung Jerai on Aug 18.

Kedah Works, Water Supply and Resources, and Energy Committee chairman Datuk Suraya Yaacob said most villagers in affected areas relied on community water supply, and most of the pipes were swept away in the floods.

“The allocation is given to restore the water supply to at least 14 villages affected by the incident.

“We hope the villagers will be patient and we will try to carry out (repair work) as soon as possible,” she said after checking out the landslide-hit areas around Gunung Jerai today.

Suraya said relevant authorities, including the district office and Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) will assist in sending water to the affected villagers for the time being.

She also said they were planning to establish a special committee to deal with the risks in the Gunung Jerai area and slope repair work at landslide sites. — Bernama