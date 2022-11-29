YAN targets to produce 300 doctors in five years

MALACCA: Yayasan Angkasawan Negara (YAN) aims to produce about 300 doctors from students in the B40 and the destitute groups through the One Family One Professional programme over the next five years.

YAN Deputy president Datuk Shahrul Nizam Yunos said the programme is an initiative between YAN and Kolej Universiti Manipal Malaysia (MUCM) through an association with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

“Under the One Family One Professional programme, students who are eligible will receive convertible loans to facilitate their education in the field of medicine or dentistry at MUCM as well as receive a monthly allowance to ease their burden.

“The programme will focus on Malay and Bumiputera students from poor families to pursue their education in medical or dental fields,“ said Shahrul Nizam after attending the One Family One Professional programme, here today.

In the programme, 17 medical and dentistry students in MUCM received approval letters for their ‘tertiary education sponsorship programme’ which was also attended by MUCM vice chancellor Prof Dr Patrick Kee Peng Kong.

Shahrul Nizam said medical and dental students who received the study loans but succeeded in their respective fields over the next five years would not have to repay the loan.

He added that YAN was also working with the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) and orphanages throughout the country to obtain data or statistics on students who excelled in their studies and wished to become doctors.

Shahrul Nizam added that the One Family One Professional programme would also be expanded to other professions to produce more professionals in the country.

Meanwhile, first-year medical student Faziatul Dayana Sharudin, 19, said she was grateful to be among the loan recipients since it would help ease the burden of her family because the cost of pursuing the course was high.

“My father is a retired army personnel and my mother is a housewife, therefore receiving the loan will certainly ease the burden of my family. Apart from the loan, I will also receive a monthly allowance of RM870 and other facilities like accommodation.

“I can now fully focus on my studies and work hard to achieve excellent results so that my family will not have to repay the loan,“ said the youngest of five siblings.-Bernama