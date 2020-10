PETALING JAYA: There is no need to declare a state of Emergency in the whole country or any parts of it, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) said in a statement today.

The King said reminded politicians to immediately cease all forms of politicking which can destabilise the country’s administration.

The statement was issued by Comptroller of the royal household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

More to come