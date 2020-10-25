Yang di-Pertuan Agong: No need to declare emergency (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: There is no need to declare a state of Emergency in the whole country or any parts of it, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) said in a statement today.

The King said reminded politicians to immediately cease all forms of politicking which can destabilise the country’s administration.

The statement was issued by Comptroller of the royal household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

“His Majesty much believes in the government’s capability under the leadership of the Prime Minister to continue implementing policies and enforcement actions to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah had studied the request submitted by Muhyiddin at an audience with the King at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan, Pahang on Friday.

The request was made under Article 150(1) of the Emergency Ordinance and Proclamation of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2020, in accordance with Article 150(2B) of the Federal Constitution in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Ahmad Fadil said the King also reminded politicians to immediately stop the politicking which could destabilise the country.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah opined that the Members of Parliament needed not continue with their actions which could threaten the stability of the current government.

“His Majesty stressed that the Budget 2021 to be tabled at the sitting of Parliament is very important to the people in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the country’s economy.

“Thus, a financial allocation is much needed by the frontliners to smoothen their tasks and responsibilities,” he added. — Bernama