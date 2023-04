GEORGE TOWN: The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is here on a working visit.

The prime minister arrived at Seri Mutiara, the official residence of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, at 10.45 am and was with Tun Ahmad Fuzi for almost an hour.

It is Anwar’s first audience with Tun Ahmad Fuzi since his appointment as prime minister in November last year. -Bernama