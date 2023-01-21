Yankees president Levine joins AC Milan board

MILAN: New York Yankees president Randy Levine has joined AC Milan's board of directors, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

Levine's arrival on Milan's board is part of a partnership between the Major League Baseball team and the seven-time European champions.

The Yankees' holding company Yankee Global Enterprises have owned a minority equity stake in Milan since the Italian team were acquired by investment fund RedBird in August last year.

Levine has been president of the Yankees since 2000 during which time they have won one World Series championship, in 2009.

Milan won their first Serie A title since 2010 last season and this term sit second, nine points behind Napoli, ahead of their trip to Lazio on Tuesday night. -AFP