Yayasan Hasanah managed rm222.3 mln in funding for 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional's impact-based foundation Yayasan Hasanah managed RM222.3 million in funding for 2022, while supporting 132 new social impact projects and working with 111 social impact partners.

These milestones meant that Yayasan Hasanah has cumulatively impacted over 2.4 million people in Malaysia across all communities since its inception in 2015.

Trustee and managing director of Yayasan Hasanah Datuk Shahira Ahmed Bazari said the foundation believes in enhancing the potential of its partners beyond traditional grant funding.

“Guided by our three Cs as a Convenor, Collaborator, and Catalyst for Change -- we help break down silos and connect our partners, fiercely advocating collaboration instead of competition, catalysing solutions and investing in innovations.

“Throughout the years, we’re proud to journey alongside our partners and communities, helping each other unlock new possibilities and discover our true potential as individuals, communities and as a nation,” she said after unveiling its annual report for 2022 themed ‘Igniting Possibilities: Semarak Potensi Kita’ yesterday.

The annual report of the country’s largest grant-maker spotlights the power of human potential and how tapping into it ultimately means greater innovation, creativity and progress for the nation.

In 2022, Yayasan Hasanah together with the Finance Ministry launched the Hasanah Special Grant 2022 (HSG2022) to amplify its grant programme that enabled the foundation to support more partners benefitting a greater number of people and families in need, including new environmental projects covering flora and fauna.

Shahirah said that in addressing post-pandemic learning loss, HSG2022 supported the Literacy and Numeracy Rehabilitation Project by Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) and Wesser Solutions Sdn Bhd that enriched the country’s existing remedial programmes in schools.

“With the State Education Department of Perlis, the programme assisted 2,300 students in all 74 primary schools in the state,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Hasanah and the Finance Ministry has jointly debuted the Hasanah Social Enterprise Fund 2022 (HSEF2022), in which RM4.64 million was approved to 32 social enterprises, scaling up their capability and capacity.

Shahira said the HSEF2022 is the first time Yayasan Hasanah is awarding 100 per cent organisational development fund to social enterprises to support their organisational growth and capacity development.

“We’re happy to see that this type of support has enabled partners to do more to grow their organisations and overall impact. The funding goes to hiring talent, investing in new machineries and tools for their businesses, thus enabling long-term sustainability of their organisations.”

The full Hasanah Report 2022 is available at thr2022.online.- Bernama