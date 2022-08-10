Yayasan Hasanah's RM100m allocation in Budget 2023 will benefits more people in need: MD

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of RM100 million to Yayasan Hasanah in Budget 2023 will most certainly benefit more people in need through civil society organisations to drive greater social impact, trustee and managing director Datuk Shahira Ahmed Bazari said.

She said Yayasan Hasanah, together with the Ministry of Finance, has been responsible by partnering with 125 Social Enterprises and Civil Society Organisations running 177 projects nationwide that have benefited over 1.2 million Malaysians from 2020 to 2022.

“In the arts, heritage and culture sphere, our ongoing Arts for All Seasons (ArtsFAS) programme is helping thousands of arts practitioners with RM3 million worth of economic opportunity as they conduct theatrical productions, exhibitions and ensemble performances for the preservation of culture for the Malaysian public,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Additionally, she said Yayasan Hasanah, as the co-secretariat of the GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara (GDRN) initiative, has been responsive in disbursing RM139.2 million in flood relief throughout 2021-2022 and RM140 million for Covid-19 relief throughout 2020-2021.

“Looking ahead to 2023, we are primed alongside the government to collaborate in even more public-private people partnerships that will maximise scale and impact and benefit the most marginalised communities among Keluarga Malaysia.

“Yayasan Hasanah will continue to champion collective advocacy and collaboration by bringing together impact drivers in the social ecosystem to deliver a common #kitasemua agenda,” she added.

In the Budget 2023 tabled at the parliament yesterday, a total of RM100 million will be provided to the Yayasan Hasanah to lead efforts at the community level such as generating income, ensuring that no one is left behind in education and strengthening the health check-up programme.-Bernama