Yayasan Hijau Malaysia to plant 3,400 trees at four Permanent Forest Reserves this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Hijau Malaysia with the cooperation of Axiata Foundation, Edotco Group and the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JPSM) is targetting to plant 3,400 trees in four Permanent Forest Reserves (HSK) this year.

Yayasan Hijau Malaysia chief executive officer Amin Abdullah (pix) said the initiative is part of the foundation’s efforts in reducing the impact of climate change and eventually aiding the United Nations to achieve its target to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

“This is a noble effort and should be publicised to the public because it is beneficial to the society...this effort is not limited to just permanent forest reserves. In fact, the effort will be introduced to mangrove swamp forests as well as landscaped forests,” he said.

He said this at a press conference at the Reforestation Programme Initiative at Taman Eko Rimba which was officiated by JPSM director-general Datuk Zahari Ibrahim here today.

Also present were Axiata CEO Kamal Nawawi and Edotco Group CEO Mohamed Adlan Ahmad Tajudin.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Zahari said tree-planting initiatives are being carried out at the Chini Forest Reserve in Pahang, the Pedu Forest Reserve in Kedah, the Bukit Hantu Forest Reserve in Johor, and Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve in Kuala Lumpur.

He said today a total of 120 trees of various forest species such as Merbau Tree, Balau and Nyatuh Taban Merah were planted in the Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve with the maintenance cost estimated to cost more than RM1.19 million which will be financed by Axiata Foundation and Edotco in five years.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Adlan said in an effort to mitigate the impact of climate change, Edotco had also planted more than 40,000 trees in Malaysia as well as in the countries where the company operates.

“The Edotco Group and the Axiata Foundation will double their efforts in order to achieve the 2030 neutral carbon objective through its cooperation with Yayasan Hijau Malaysia in its 100 Million Trees Planting Campaign under the Greening of Malaysia agenda,“ he said.

Kamal said Axiata Foundation implemented the Reforestation Initiative Programme through three main approaches, namely cultivation of the preservation and conservation of the environment culture; integration of environmental dimensions that serve the community; and emphasis on sustainable development.-Bernama