Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah’s Charity Golf to raise funds for healthcare projects

ALOR SETAR: Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah (YSB) is hosting its annual charity golf tournament this 18th August at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, Shah Alam on Aug 18.

It aims to raise funds for healthcare projects in Kedah that include two dialysis centres in Alor Setar and Kulim alongside three mobile health buses for blood donation, health screening unit, and eye health.

The cost for the projects is expected to be around RM300,000 per year.

One of the hemodialysis centres which is in Kulim, including the mobile health screening unit, is the cooperation between National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and YSB, while the blood donation mobile health involves Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah. Besides, the eye health mobile clinic is a partnership between the Ministry of Health of Malaysia (KKM) and YSB.

YSB has been serving the communities in Kedah and the northern regions since 1996 and recently celebrated its 25th Silver Jubilee anniversary last year. However, the celebration is extended until the end of this year due to the pandemic.

YSB Chairman, Datuk Seri Diraja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz bt Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Tunku Temenggong Kedah said: “I wanted to thank you to the countless businesses, organizations, and volunteers for making this year’s tournament a comeback to remember. We hope that the funds collected will continue to help the people involved in our healthcare projects. I am also grateful for the continued support from everyone toYSB through all these 25 years.”

This tournament will be attended by DYMM Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, DYTM Raja Muda Kedah, YMM Che Puan Besar Kedah, YTM Tunku Temenggong Kedah, DYAM Raja DiHilir Perak.

For more information about YSB, visit https://www.ysb.org.my/