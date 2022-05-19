Year four pupil dies after being run over by trailer

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A Year Four pupil was killed after the motorcycle she was riding on with her mother was involved in an accident with a trailer lorry at Jalan Kampung Baru, Alma here today.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the 10-year-old girl pillion rider died at the scene of the incident due to severe injuries after being involved in a crash at around 1.45 pm.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the crash is believed to have happened when the mother of the victim, who was driving the motorcycle, lost control, causing them to fall on the road.

“The 30-year-old woman managed to save herself but her daughter was run over by the trailer that was headed in the same direction,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the child’s remains were sent to the forensics unit at Bukit Mertajam Hospital for autopsy and the mother, who suffered light injuries, was treated at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.