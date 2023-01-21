Year of Rabbit hoped to bring economic progress, prosperity to Sabah: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Year of the Rabbit, which marks the Year of Hope in the Chinese community, is very fitting for this year, when Sabah and the country have high hopes of recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said this year's Year of the Rabbit, which is based on the Chinese zodiac, is also meant to reflect the nature of the rabbit, which is associated with peace, prosperity, and longevity.

“I hope that this year will bring harmony, economic progress, and prosperity to the state and the people,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration today.

He said that the Sabahans were grateful that the festive season was also celebrated with people of different races and religions in peace, harmony, and goodwill.

He added that the state government always supports the Chinese community in organising cultural activities, including the Chinese New Year celebration.

Sabah's Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, expressed hope that the nature of the rabbit, which is associated with peace, prosperity, and longevity, would have the same effect on the Sabahans.

“May Sabahans also have peace, prosperity, and longevity in this Year of the Rabbit, in addition to abundant sustenance (rezeki),“ he said.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president, Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, said that key economic growth indicators such as investment, energy production, food production, property, tourism, and logistics will give the state healthier growth this year.

“Contrary to what many economic analysts have predicted, I believe that the Year of the Rabbit this year will not be a year of economic recession for Asia, including Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), in collaboration with the Sabah government, will be hosting a Chinese New Year gathering at the Hakka Banquet Hall in Tanjung Lipat, starting at noon, on Jan 23.

FCAS president, Tan Sri T.C. Goh, said that FCAS is very grateful to the state government, led by Hajiji, for its continued care and support.

“FCAS will do its best to host a joyous and memorable event with a variety of interesting programmes, including lion dance performances, to entertain the guests,” he said. -Bernama