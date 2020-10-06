Year-old child is youngest death in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: A one-year-old Malaysian girl succumbed to Covid-19, making it the youngest death in the country among four fatalities reported today.

“She was taken for treatment at the Emergency and Trauma Department in Semporna Hospital on Oct 1. Her health continued to deteriorate and was in need of breathing assistance,” Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham (pix) announced today while serving his self-quarantine of 14-day period.

He said she was then tested positive and died on the same day at 4.25pm yesterday.

The pandemic is not showing signs of slowing down as the country continues to report a surge in new daily infections today with a total of 691 positive cases.

