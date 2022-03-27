Yes, it's Sabah GRS-BN govt: CM Hajiji

TUARAN: The Sabah government is now known as the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix).

Hajiji said he agreed with a recent proposal by Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin that the state government be known as the GRS-BN administration as it was formed following the victorious cooperation of the two coalitions in the 16th Sabah state election in September 2020.

“Although BN is a separate coalition and not in GRS, the current state government comprises GRS and BN. This was agreed to before the (state) election when we established cooperation with BN.

“After winning the state polls, we formed the state government together with BN. So, this is a good suggestion although sometimes we called it GRS, but from now on, we are known as GRS-BN (government),” he told reporters today when asked to comment on the proposal by Bung Moktar, who is also deputy chief minister.

Earlier, Hajiji made a working visit to Tamparuli to among others witness a cultural and mural presentation on Tamparuli Bridge, launch a tourism centre in Bukit Perahu, which is known for its hiking activities, and perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Tamparuli Natives Court project.-Bernama