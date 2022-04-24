Yew Sin and I still trying to forge understanding: Liu Ying

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional mixed doubles shuttler Goh Liu Ying(pix) has admitted to still trying to forge an understanding with her new partner, Ong Yew Sin.

The 32-year-old Liu Ying, who won the mixed doubles bronze medal with her previous partner, Chan Peng Soon, at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said that she and Yew Sin were slowly but surely getting better with more training sessions.

“So far, Yew Sin and I are still at the trial stage and, after this, I feel that we can become better... but they may be a surprise,” she told reporters when met during the English Premier League (EPL) viewing party organised by Astro here yesterday.

Last December, Liu Ying parted ways with Peng Soon, her mixed doubles partner of 13 years and whose best achievement was winning the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In January, Liu Ying officially announced Yew Sin as her new mixed doubles partner and the pair began their new partnership on a losing note when they went down 16-21, 13-21 to Scotland’s Adam Hall-Julie Macpherson in the first round of the German Open in March.

Liu Ying-Yew Sin then showed improvement when they managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Korea Open before going down 14-21, 23-21, 16-21 to homesters Kim Wonho-Jeung Na Eun.-Bernama