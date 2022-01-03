Yinson-PTSC JV receives 6-month extension of charter contract

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd, through its joint venture company with PetroVietnam Technical Services Corp (PTSC), PTSC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (PTSC AP), has received a six-month extension for the bareboat charter contract for FPSO PTSC Lam Son worth US$9.0 million (RM37.5 million).

The extension is part of the addendum entered into by client PTSC and PTSC AP on June 30, 2021, which sets a six-month firm period from July 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, and a six-month option period from Jan 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, which will be automatically granted if no notice of termination is received.

PTSC AP is 49% and 51% owned by Yinson and PTSC respectively.

Yinson group CEO Lim Chern Yuan said it is pleased to be able to continue its partnership with PTSC to provide high uptime and excellent safety record with FPSO PTSC Lam Son.